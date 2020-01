JOPLIN, Mo. — Two arrests in Joplin have been made following a search warrant by the JPD investigations bureau.

On Thursday, 42-year old Rico Hudson and 24-year old Rashad Jackson were arrested and both charged with delivery of a controlled substance as well as unlawful possession of a weapon.

In their residence JPD recovered heroin, cocaine, and various marijuana/THC substances. During the search two handguns were located, one of which was reported stolen out of the city of Joplin.