Two arrested in Joplin after police discover drugs, stolen firearm

JOPLIN, Mo.— Around 11: 30 on Monday night, officers with the Joplin Police Department stopped a vehicle at 6th Street and Moffet Ave for driving with no headlights.

During the stop the officers smelled the odor of marijuana coming from the vehicle. During a search of the vehicle, a handgun reported stolen out of Joplin was located, approximately 837 grams of marijuana, nine grams of methamphetamine, counterfeit U.S. currency, and multiple items of drug paraphernalia were also located in the vehicle.

The driver, Benjamin Dover, 37, of Tulsa, was arrested for a felony arrest warrant. Dover was also charged with driving while intoxicated, driving while revoked license, delivery of a controlled substance, possession of firearm for certain persons, fugitive from out of state, forgery, stealing and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Breanna Holmes

The passenger, Breanna Holmes, 24, of Bartlesville, Oklahoma was arrested as well. Holmes was arrested for possession of firearms for certain persons, stealing, possession of controlled substance, and possession of drug paraphernalia.