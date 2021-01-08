Two Arrested in Home Burglary/Arson Investigation

Two people are in custody in connection to a house fire.

Hope Roth, 17, is being charged with 2nd Degree Burglary and 2nd Degree Arson and Diylan Collins, 26, is being charged with 2nd Degree Burglary, 2nd Degree Arson and Resisting Arrest. Both are being held in the Joplin City Jail.

Dispatch received a 911 call around 3:10 Friday morning about a structure fire at 1502 South Bird Avenue in Joplin. Investigators say the fire had been intentionally set to an area on the outside of the home. They also determined the two suspects forced open the front door, and started a fire inside before fleeing the scene.

The suspects were taken into custody a short time later. Fire crews were able to put out the flames, but not before the home suffered heavy smoke and fire damage.