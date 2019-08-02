UPDATE: Two arrested in Grove shooting death, victim identified

Two arrests have been made in connection to a deadly shooting that took place in Grove Thursday morning.

Dakota Buzzard, 18, has been arrested for first degree murder and first degree attempted murder. He is currently being held in the McDonald County Jail. James Buzzard, 46, was also arrested for accessory to first degree murder and is being held in the Delaware County Jail. James is reportedly the father of Dakota.

Dakota Buzzard

The Delaware County Sheriff’s Office was called to the 32000 block of South 685 Road, east of Grove, just after 5 a.m. on Thursday. A woman called law enforcement saying she and the man she was dating had been shot.

When authorities arrived on scene, Jerry Tapp, 49, was found dead in the yard from an apparent gunshot wound. The caller was found inside the home and was identified as Cassie Tennison, 32, of Grove. She was taken to a local hospital for a non-life threatening gunshot wound.

Previous story: Investigation underway to uncover more in Grove shooting

Capt. Gayle Wells with the Delaware County Sheriff’s Department says a possible motive for the shooting could be in connection to a June 2015 incident. Tapp had fired a shotgun at James Buzzard’s vehicle. An 11-year-old girl was in the vehicle at the time and received non- life threatening injuries.

The investigation is still on going at this. Investigators from the Delaware County Sheriff’s Office and Special Agents from the OSBI have been involved in a lengthy investigation.