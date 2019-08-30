Two arrested in connection to Pittsburg burglary

The Pittsburg Police Department has reportedly arrested two men in connection to a burglary in the area.

Gary Murphy, 58

Benjamin Hartman, 19

Wednesday afternoon, police arrested Benjamin P. G. Hartman, 19, and Gary L. Murphy, 58, both of Pittsburg.

The two reportedly stole several items, including firearms, power tools, and cash from a residence in Pittsburg and were later arrested when they unknowingly tried to sell the stolen property to one of the victim’s relatives.

Police recovered the power tools and all but one of the firearms stolen.

Hartman and Murphy are both being help at the Crawford County jail.