COFFEYVILLE, Ks. — Authorities arrest both men in connection to a weekend homicide in Coffeyville.

22-year-old Johnathan Hall and 21-year-old Ethan Bellamy, both of Coffeyville are now behind bars.

The two were wanted in connection to the shooting death of 38-year-old Otis Horner of Coffeyville.

Officers found Horner’s body in the 600 block of East 3rd Street around 1:30 Sunday morning.

Anyone with information on this case should call the Coffeyville Police Department at 620-252-6160.