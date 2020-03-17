Two arrested for having meth and resisting arrest following a car pursuit in Newton County

NEWTON COUNTY, Mo. — On Tuesday, March 17th, 2020, the Newton County Sheriff’s Office attempted to make a car stop on a suspected methamphetamine trafficker on I-49 which resulted in a car pursuit.

Several tasks force were involved in the pursuit including the Seneca Police Department, the MSHP, District 13 Drug Task Force, and the Ozark Drug Task Force Team.

The vehicle, a black Toyota Avalon, fled southbound on I-49 then west bound onto Highway 60.

During the pursuit, several pounds of methamphetamine were thrown out of the vehicle along a 5-mile stretch, which was recovered.

The vehicle proceeded onto Palm road and crashed approximately three-fourths of a mile south of Highway 60.

Once officers approached the vehicle, they discovered additional methamphetamine inside the vehicle.

One male and one female were taken into custody. They are charged with Trafficking of a Controlled Substance 1st Degree, Felony Resisting Arrest and Destruction of Evidence.