Two arrested for catalytic converter thefts

JOPLIN, Mo. — Joplin Police arrested two people for a string of catalytic converter thefts.

30 year-old Aaron Wright is charged with 1st degree vehicle tampering, resisting arrest, and violating a protection order.

58-year-old Pamela Sims is charged with felony stealing.

This all started just before 10 a.m. Tuesday. A Joplin Police Officer found a stolen car at the Eagle Ridge Apartments on West 25th Street.

As the officer walked up to the car, Wright — who was in the driver’s seat — got out and started to run away. The officer caught him after a short chase.

Detectives got a search warrant the next day for 419 North Walnut Avenue. Authorities found numerous stolen catalytic converters. Sims had allegedly been purchasing those.

JPD says they’ve taken 45 reports this year alone for stolen catalytic converters in the city.