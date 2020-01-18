Two arrested arrested in Pittsburg on burglary and drug charges

Foshag

Masters

PITTSBURG, Ks. — Two suspects are arrested in connection to a January 13th burglary in Pittsburg.

Fredrick J. Foshag and Heidi M. Masters of Walnut and Frontenac, Ks. respectively were both taken in to custody.

The duo later admitted to the offense at Westside Mini Storage at 405 N. Georgia St. in Pittsburg.

Foshag is facing one count of felony aggravated burglary to a residence, one count of felony burglary to a resident, two counts of felony burglary to a non-residence, one count of felony theft of a motor vehicle, one count of attempted felony theft of a motor vehicle, four counts of misdemeanor theft, four founts of misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia, and two unrelated arrest warrants. He is being held without bond.

Masters was arrested for two counts of felony burglary to a non-residence, one count of attempted felony theft of a motor vehicle, two counts of misdemeanor theft, two counts of misdemeanor criminal damage, one count of felony possession of methamphetamine, and one count of misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia. She is held on a $5,000 bond.

The investigation is ongoing and additional charges may be sought.