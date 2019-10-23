Two arrested after two shot, killed in northeast Oklahoma

OWASSO, Okla. (KOKI) – Two people were arrested after a shooting in northeast Oklahoma left two people dead.

It happened before 10 p.m. Tuesday near 76th Street North and 177th East Avenue in Owasso.

According to FOX 23, when a Rogers County deputy first arrived on scene, a man was found standing outside of a car with a gun in his back pocket. He was later arrested and has not been identified.

Deputies then found a man lying in the street with a gunshot wound and another man with a gunshot wound in the driver’s seat of a car.

Both men were taken to the hospital where they later died.

The Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation is assisting in the investigation.

Officials say a second person was arrested, but believe there was only one shooter.

The names of the victims have not yet been released.

Authorities are still investigating what led up to the shooting.

