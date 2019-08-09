Two arrested after Jasper County drug bust

On Friday, the Ozarks Drug Enforcement Team, Joplin SWAT, and Duquesne Police served three narcotic search warrants.

The first warrant was served in Duquesne at 3512 East 13th Street. The second warrant was served at 1305 Missouri in Joplin. The final warrant was served at 1121 West 5th Street in Joplin.

Methamphetamine, heroin, and drug paraphernalia was seized, and two adults are now in custody. Details of the investigation are not being released at this time more charges may be pending.

The above warrants were all separate Investigations conducted by ODET.