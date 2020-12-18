Two area organizations team up to help seniors

SOUTHWEST MISSOURI — One local non profit organization comes to the rescue of another to benefit Southwest Missouri seniors.

To say it’s been a tough year for Region Ten Area Agency on Aging is an understatement. Executive Director Jennifer Shotwell has had to make many tough decisions in 2020. But if it wasn’t for Economic Security Corporation of Southwest Area, she’d have to make several more.

Jennifer Shotwell, Ex. Dir., Region Ten Area Agency on Agency, said, “And there is nothing more devastating for myself or my staff to to say ‘I’m sorry, you’re on a wait list for services because of funding,’ This opportunity will keep about 26 seniors receiving meals and they will fund that for about a year.”

The Economic Security Corporation of Southwest Area recently received just over a million dollars in cares act funding. And they’ve earmarked $40,000 of that amount to Region Ten to pay for an ever growing need for meals.

Tammy Walker, ESC Director of Community Development, said, “You know, working with seniors and trying to address food insecurity with them was one of our top needs so we sought out a partnering with Area Agency on Aging to try to work out a way that we could serve some homebound seniors.”

The two entities often work together on trying to provide services for area seniors, after all, they serve clients in the same four county region, but never to this financial extent.

During the last fiscal year, Region Ten had over $200,000 withheld from their budget, and there’s concern it could happen again, even though the demand for meals has gone up 18%.

To add to the financial drain on services, with all area senior centers closed, none of them can hold annual fundraisers as well as collect daily meal donations from seniors that would normally be eating lunch there. The additional funding will prevent Region Ten from having to start a waiting list.

“This area Southwest Missouri is amazing at doing that, all of our non profit organizations and organizations that help folks do come together in a times of crisis,” said Shotwell.