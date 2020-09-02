Two area Head Starts to get playground upgrade

SOUTHWEST MISSOURI — Two Head Start playgrounds will be getting a safety upgrade at no charge.

The Head Start Program in Anderson and Joplin will use a $30,000 grant.

The money came from the Missouri Department of Natural Resources and the Region M Solid Waste District.

Right now, the playgrounds are made from rubber mulch.

Head start is excited about the change because they say it sends the right message to kids who’ll use the playgrounds.

Debbie Markman, Resource Development Director, Economic Security Corporation, said, “And our children get exposed to a recycling curriculum and learn more about what’s important and in some cases we actually start recycling programs in some of our Head Start and Early Head Start centers so that’s a really neat by product of the grant.”

Markman says the work could be completed by as early as late Fall.