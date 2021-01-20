Two area food trucks expanding

JASPER COUNTY, Mo. — The pandemic is causing hardships for some businesses, but two food trucks in Jasper County are expanding.

Jeff Carney, Bacon Me Krazy Owner, said, “Honestly with the great support that we’ve had we haven’t really experienced as much challenges as we thought we would.”

Bacon Me Krazy food trailer is opening a brick and mortar store in the location of the former Eagle Drive In. They say the pandemic has altered their business.

“Originally we were geared to traveling during the Summer and doing events. And the pandemic definitely took that away.”

They decided to open a store a few weeks ago because they weren’t able to keep up with the demand for delivery and plan on opening in mid February. Ghetto Tacos is another food truck that is expanding to a store. The owners travel throughout the Four States and decided to open a store in Webb City next to Miner’s Liquor.

Marcos Renteria, Owner Ghetto Tacos, said, “I just feel at this point we established business so we want to be able to accommodate the people that is traveling and like that they don’t have to be chasing us around.”

Ghetto Tacos owners say the pandemic is still causing some uncertainty.

Carletta Renteria, Owner Ghetto Tacos, said, “Its just so uncertain when we’ll be able to open or how long it took to get things going.”

Both food trucks owners say they are grateful for their loyal customers.

“We appreciate everyone in Joplin. You guys have been great to us. If it wasn’t for you guys we wouldn’t be able to take this next step so we are very appreciative,” said Carney.

“Without our customers none of this would be possible and we are truly grateful to them we’ve been very blessed,” said Renteria.