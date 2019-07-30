Two Alarm Fire Monday Night Displaces Three People, Red Cross Summoned to Assist

1  of  2
411 South Highland is located roughly 3 blocks North of McKinley Elementary School

by: Shannon Becker

Posted: / Updated:

(64801) — Shortly after 9:30 PM Monday night Joplin Fire Department responded to a structure fire, 411 South Highland Ave.

Almost immediately after arriving on the scene a second alarm was sounded by Joplin Fire Department dispatch.

Radio reports state Monday night that three people were displaced by this fire. The Red Cross was summoned to assist those in need with immediate assistance.

There were no reported injuries to occupants, animals or firefighters.

The cause of the fire has not been released at this time. We will have more information as it becomes available from the Joplin Fire Department. 

