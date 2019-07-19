Two Airlifted After Serious Crash in Delaware County

DELAWARE COUNTY, Okla. – Shortly after six Thursday evening, the Oklahoma State Highway Patrol was called to a two-vehicle crash at the intersection of County Road 520 and County Road 250.

Troopers tell us a pick-up truck failed to stop at a stop sign and pulled out in front of another pick-up truck.

The two occupants of the first pick-up truck were not wearing their seatbelts and were ejected from the vehicle. They were both life-flighted to a Joplin hospital, where they’re in critical condition.

The driver of the second pick-up truck was taken by ambulance to a Vinita hospital in serious condition.

Two juveniles were also in that truck, but were not injured.

