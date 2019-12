VERNON COUNTY, Mo. — Two 21-year-old men are killed in a car crash near Nevada.

The Missouri Highway Patrol says Benjamin Rash, of Eldorado Springs, was driving southbound on Highway BB 4 smiles south of Nevada Thursday night.

Around 9:40 P.M. the car he was driving went off the right side of the road and flipped over.

Rash died on the scene. The passenger, Jacob Guerrero of Sheldon, was taken to a local hospital where he later died.

Neither of the men were wearing a seat belt.