NEOSHO, Mo. — Local bus drivers are brushing up on their skills.

Twenty bus drivers from six schools spent the day running through nine obstacle courses at Carver Elementary in Neosho.

Bus drivers from Carthage, Carl Junction, Neosho, Seneca, Diamond, and McDonald County participated in the event.

This is the second year they held the event last year’s competition was canceled because of coronavirus.

Jared Richmond, Carl Junction Schools Director of Transportation, says, “We’re using this for training skill enhancement it puts them in some situations they hopefully aren’t in everyday like extremely narrow roads, tight corners without ever having any issues with damage to buses or anybody being in jeopardy.”

Shelleeby from Carthage School District won first place in the transit competition and Sam Hayes from Diamond won first place in the conventional category.

The Missouri State Highway Patrol judged Saturday’s competition.