Turnaround Ranch working to make kids wishes come true this Christmas

JOPLIN, Mo. — With Christmas coming up, kids are getting excited to see what’s waiting for them under the Christmas tree, but sometimes, Santa needs some help from the community.

How is the area helping out children in need at the Turnaround Ranch? Well several organizations have been partnering with the ranch to make sure all 35 kids have something waiting for them Christmas morning. Thanks to massive donations, toys are being purchased and prepared already.

Christina Lackey, Turnaround Center Clinical Manager, said, “We get gifts every year for our kids at the ranch, and so we always get together and have a wrapping party.”

The Ozark Center Turnaround Ranch has been working non stop to make sure their kids have something waiting for them on Christmas.

“A lot of our kids come from homes where the Christmases that they’ve had were not necessarily as cheery or as many Christmas traditions as some others.”

They’ve been able to accomplish this through the help of donations from organizations, businesses and churches from around the community.

Wendy Jones, Turnaround Ranch Operations Manager, said, “We just got a $1,000 donation from Harp’s, it was a big surprise, they called us earlier this week and just said that we were chosen in our community to donate to, and so we were really surprised but really happy.”

And it’s thanks to those donations the center has the ability to give everything the kids want, even if it’s not the case in their daily life.

“Sometimes they are maybe shoes that maybe they wouldn’t normally be able to get, other items that we really try and encourage them to make your wishlist really a wishlist,” said Lackey.

Helping the kids at the ranch see they’re not alone. Not only does turnaround support them, but the community as well.

“The kids, when they get these things, we let them know where they’re coming from, it’s the community that’s behind them a hundred percent supporting them, you know so it’s a different way, we may be helping them in treatment through therapy and different things but the community pours in through different things such as this and it’s a blessing and they appreciate it,” said Jones.

The donation that came from Harp’s food store Friday was given as an act of thanks from the store. One of the employees had went through turnaround as a kid and after seeing how Turnaround Ranch helped them so much, they just had to reward them.