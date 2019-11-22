Turnaround Ranch Christmas

JOPLIN, Mo. — The group that started a residential treatment facility for youth, is still giving back to it.

Prior to being called Ozark Center Turnaround Ranch, this facility in Western Joplin was known as Big Brothers.

A representative of the original Big Brothers made a donation to Turnaround Ranch in the amount of $7,500.

The donation will go towards providing everything needed to give the more than forty kids staying at Turnaround Ranch a Christmas they’ll never forget.

Wendy Jones, Operations Manager at Turnaround Ranch said, “What that goes to is to provide Christmas for our kids, for Christmas morning. Also you think about 40 to 50 kids you have wrapping supplies for all of those presents. As well as we have a big Christmas party we bring um all together, Santa comes, we do stocking , we do food.”

Ozark Center Turnaround Ranch is a residential treatment facility for adolescents ages ten to eighteen experiencing emotional and behavioral problems.