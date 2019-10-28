Turn your clocks back; Daylight Saving Time ends this weekend

(KSNF/KODE) — Get ready to turn your clocks back this weekend.

It’s time to “Fall Back” and gain an hour at 2am Sunday, November 3rd.

Fun Fact: It’s Daylight Saving Time; not Daylight Savings Time. Many of us pronounce it incorrectly, but there is, in fact, no “s” on the end of Saving.

Daylight Saving Time (DST) began this year back on March 10th, 2019 at 2 am, when we moved our clocks forward an hour.

For 2020, DST will begin Sunday, March 8th and end on Sunday, November 1st.

More Fun Facts:

DST was first observed in the U.S. in 1918.

DST usually starts the first Sunday in March and ends the first Sunday in November in the U.S.

More background info can be found here.