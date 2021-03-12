Turn Around Don’t Drown

FOUR STATE AREA — With all of the rain that some areas of the Four States have received, and more on the way, MODOT officials want to remind drivers to turnaround, don’t drown.

Among their suggestions to stay safe – reduce your speed and don’t drive into flooded areas. If you see water on the road, assume that part of the road could be either damaged or destroyed.

Also – less than six-inches of water can wash your vehicle off the road, and – by state law – if your wipers are on, your lights should be too.