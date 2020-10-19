Turkey Shoot held to help Veterans

JOPLIN, Mo. — The Joplin VFW Post 534 kicks off a 70 year old tradition aimed at helping underprivileged veterans.

Every fall the VFW hosts their turkey shoot–proceeds from each event goes on to help veterans in need as well as pay for Christmas baskets and holiday dinners.

Post Commander, Bruce Redden, has been a member for seven years and says seeing how this program impacts the community is humbling.

Bruce Redden, Post Commander, VFW Post 534, says, “We’ve helped homeless veterans find a place to live. We’ve helped them with the funding to get a place to live. We found them shelter.”

The turkey shoots will be held every Sunday until December 13.