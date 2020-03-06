Turf coming to Neosho High School

NEOSHO, Mo. — Tonight the Neosho School Board gives the green light to make the switch from natural grass to artificial turf at the high school football field.

The board approved the bid from Mid-America, who will install the new surface.

The total cost of the project will be anywhere from under $850,000 to 900,000.

Neosho Superintendent Dr. Jim Cummins says they have already raised nearly $700,000.

He says one of the misnomers about artificial turf is that is only benefits football.

Dr. Jim Cummins, Neosho Superintendent, said, “It’s a community, youth programs, the band. I mean just every benefits when you have a field than you’re not having to protect so you can use it, you know, 8 or 10 times a year.”

Construction will start later this Spring and should be completed in time for the Fall sports season in August.