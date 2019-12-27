Tulsa man arrested in southeast Kansas for human trafficking and kidnapping

CHEROKEE COUNTY, Kan. — A Tulsa man arrested in Cherokee County, Kansas is facing human trafficking and kidnapping charges.

Late Thursday night, investigators with the Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office received information that a 23-year-old missing woman might be in the area. She was reported missing from Coweta, OK back on December 6th.

Authorities say she was driven by 29-year-old Gary Ballard to the Gentlemen’s Club. He allegedly physically beat her and forced her to dance for money.

Gary Ballard, 29

Investigators say he took her money and had also been preventing her from leaving the area or contacting her family.

The man who is suspected of repeatedly and violently hurting this woman before transporting her across state lines for the purposes of making him money, has a violent past including a conviction of Shooting with Intent to Kill in Oklahoma. I’m thankful our investigators were able to remove the woman from this situation, get her back to her family, and apprehend the suspect without incident. Cherokee County Sheriff David Groves

Ballard is being held in the Cherokee County Jail on allegations of Aggravated Human Trafficking and Aggravated Kidnapping. His bond is set at $200,000.00.