Tulsa airport welcomes new nonstop flight destinations

Area travelers will have more options for nonstop flights this year.

Tulsa International Airport has announced that six airlines currently provide service to 18 nonstop destinations.

The airlines taking part in the flights include well-known names such as American, Delta, and United.

On Thursday, nonstop flights through Allegiant Air will allow passengers to fly from Tulsa to Destin with more ease.

Other nonstop flights include:

Atlanta (ATL)

Austin (AUS)

Baltomore (BWI)

Charlotte (CLT)

Chicago O’Hare (ORD)

Dallas Love (DAL)

Dallas/Fort Worth (DFW)

Denver (DEN)

Destin/Fort Walton Beach Airport (VPS)

Detroit (DTW)

Huston Hobby (HOU)

Houston International (IAH)

Las Vegas (LAS)

Los Angeles (LAX)

Miami (MIA)

Minneapolis (MSP)

Orlando (MCO)

Orlando/ Sanford (SFB)

Phoenix (PHX)

Salt Lake City (SLC)

San Antonio (SAT)

San Diego (SAN)

San Jose (SJC)

St. Louis (STL)

Tampa (PIE)

Washington, D.C. (IAD)

