Tuition rates going up for fall semester at Missouri Southern

Missouri Southern students will be paying more to go to class this fall.

The Board of Governors voted to increase hourly, in-state tuition by 9%. That’s about $20 more per credit hour than students paid in the fall of 2018. The increase helps to offset losses in state funding in recent years.

Dr. Alan Marble, MSSU President said, “It really does help balance the books. And that’s to great credit to some members of our delegation, last year had a bill passed that lets universities make up for lost appropriations.”

The tuition hike also applies to other categories.

The out-of-state cost is $485.92; $350 for graduate courses; $295.88 for Distance Learning; and $50 for Dual Credit.

