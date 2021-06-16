Tuition at Missouri Southern State University is going to be more then expected for some students

JOPLIN, MO – Some Southwest Missouri students will pay more for tuition when they head back on campus next fall.

We’re talking about students at Missouri Southern State University. That starts with those paying in-state tuition rates.

“Today the Board of Governors approved a modest $10 per credit increase.” Says Dr. Dean Van Galen, MSSU Pres.

It’s a difference of about four percent from the current rate. MSSU is booking the allowable rate with the state which means student bills could have been even higher. Out of state rates are increasing by $32 a credit hour.

“Tuition revenue overall is down a little bit so that increase will help make up for enrollment probably being down a little bit.” Says Galen.

Some rates won’t change, including graduate tuition and high school students taking courses through the dual credit program.

The Board of Governors also approved an $82,000,000 budget, which includes $500,000 for extra employee pay. And they got a look inside the new residence hall in the works.

“There’s about 32 four person suites and then the rest will be a combination of double occupancy and single occupancy, so there’s some of that traditional residence hall, back in the day when they had a communal restroom and shower and then you have the suites.” Says Rob Yust, MSSU VP Bus. Affairs.

Crews are still working on installing cabinets and appliances as well as finishing paint and flooring.

“There is still quite a bit to do, it’s kind of that finished product items and clean up.” Says Yust.

They expect to wrap up work next month, which would allow students to move in for the fall semester.

Fall classes start on August 16th.