Tuesday’s forum hosts candidates vying for Joplin council seats

JOPLIN, Mo. — The race is heating up as candidates running for Joplin city council zone in on the competition. A forum sponsored by Missouri Southern’s KCGS hosted 10 of the 11 candidates vying for the five open seats on the council — three general, two zone positions.

Addressing the candidates in the Joplin council chambers was Judy Stiles with Missouri Southern. The forum operated so that each candidate had the opportunity to answer the same question by circling around the table.

One of the biggest questions of the night focused on how to bring more money into the city.

One answer focused on passing an online use tax equivalent with the State of Missouri. Another thought working with the Chamber of Commerce to bring more businesses to town could held, including efforts to bring Tesla to Joplin with choosejoplin.com.

The candidates will go head-to-head on Tuesday, June 2, to fill the five empty seats.

