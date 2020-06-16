DIAMOND, Mo. — Tucked inside a western store in Diamond, you’ll find a rather unique tourist destination.

What started as a collection in Richard Larrison’s basement, has turned into a sprawling 10,000 plus piece museum full of relics from a simpler time.

Richard Larrison, Museum Owner, said, “We’d go to Kansas City, St. Louis and all over the country. Then Ebay opened up, and I spent tons of money on Ebay cause you can go to California, wherever right from your home. So I bought tons and tons of stuff on Ebay.”

Since the museum opening in 2008, visitors have come from all over to take in Larrison’s impressive collection, free of charge.

“I didn’t want to make money on it, and trust me I’m not making money on it and I’m losing money on it. But it’s my passion.”

Irons, fans, electric razors. You name it, Larrison’s probably got it. But there’s one type of appliance that stands above all else.

“It’s a walk through, you put the toast on one end, and when it’s done it comes out the other side.”

The toaster. The old toasters, Larrison says, fascinate the younger crowd.

“Because they say ‘that’s a what? That’s a toaster? It don’t pop up it flips out and throws the bread.’ There’s so many different ways that the toasters work.”

The museum is a labor of love for Larrison and his family. He says that someday, his daughter will take over what he’s started. Allowing visitors to enjoy these treasures for years to come.

“Hopefully, I’ve got my fingers crossed, it will be here long, long after I say goodbye.”