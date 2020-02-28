TSET Healthy Living Program working to improve community health

MIAMI, Ok. — Miami’s TSET Healthy Living Program is working to improve healthy outcomes in the Northeast Oklahoma community.

The program is reaching out to city governments and churches to spark change to create new policies for better health outcomes.

Several projects including park rehabilitation work in the Business and Professional Women’s Park In Miami are underway.

It’s all part of initiatives with TSET’s Healthy Living Program.

Pat Hecksher, TSET Healthy Living Program Coordinator, said, “What we are looking at there is painting the pavilion and we’re looking at rehabilitating the walking track that is there.”

Eventually the organizations hope to put in benches for people.

While also giving them the opportunity to dedicate a bench to a family member.

“It’s in downtown Miami there is a lot of people that are in that area. It will be close to the Miami Splash pad so we wanted a space that was kind of under utilized and just kind of needed some help.”

The group is also working towards making improvements in the Afton community.

“We were able to purchase playground swings to go on their swing set. We were able to have a donation by a private individual donate a huge piece of playground equipment for the city of Afton.”

One of the biggest goals is looking at long-term changes for Ottawa County.

“In the next 5 year grant cycle the focus is on obesity specifically childhood obesity.”

Hecksher says they will be looking at nutrition evaluating if people have access to healthy foods.

As well as physical activity opportunities.

“Are there places where people can exercise, walk, bike are there safe routes to schools.”

Hecksher adds for Oklahomans who may be struggling with health issues with tobacco there are people that can help.

She advises you to call 1-800-784-8669.