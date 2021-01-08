Trump tweets that he will not be attending Biden’s Inauguration

Donald Trump has announced that he will not be attending the Inauguration of Joe Biden on January 20, 2021.

Trump made the announcement on January 8 via Twitter, stating:

“To all of those who have asked, I will not be going to the Inauguration on January 20th.”

This follows the Capitol raid that took place on Wednesday. Many claim the raid was due to the general idea among Trump supporters that the election was invalid.

On Thursday, Trump released a video condemning the violence that took place during the riots.

“To those who engaged in the acts of violence and destruction, you do not represent our country. And to those who broke the law, you will pay,” he said in the video.

Trump also claimed that he is committed to a peaceful transfer of power.

“My focus now turns to a smooth, orderly and seamless transition of power,” Trump said.