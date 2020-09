OKLAHOMA (KNWA/KFTA) – Trump supporters came together today, September 5, for a boat parade on Lake Eufaula.

According to the event’s Facebook page, more than 500 people were set to join the parade.

Participants gathered this morning at 10:00 for announcements and the National Anthem, followed by the parade.

There was also a Trump Boat Parade on Lake Ouachita today, September 5.