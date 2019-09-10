Trump fires John Bolton as National Security Adviser

FILE – In this May 1, 2019 file photo, National security adviser John Bolton talks to reporters outside the White House in Washington. Trump says he fired national security adviser John Bolton, says they ‘disagreed strongly’ on many issues. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)

Wasthington D.C. – Adam Edelman, NBC News- President Donald Trump on Tuesday said he asked Bolton to resign after he “disagreed with many of his suggestions.”

“I informed John Bolton last night that his services are no longer needed at the White House. I disagreed strongly with many of his suggestions, as did others in the Administration, and therefore I asked John for his resignation, which was given to me this morning,” Trump said on Twitter.

Bolton had clashed with other top administration officials, including Secretary of State Mike Pompeo.

Trump says he will name a new adviser “next week.”