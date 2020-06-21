Trump campaign members test positive for coronavirus

Six campaign staffers working on Tulsa rally test positive for coronavirus.

Trump Campaign Communications Director Tim Murtaugh said in a statement that “Per safety protocols, campaign staff are tested for covid-19 before events. Six members of the advance team tested positive out of hundreds of tests performed, and quarantine procedures were immediately implemented.”

“No covid-positive staffers or anyone in immediate contact will be at today’s rally or near attendees and elected officials,”he said.

