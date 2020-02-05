Trump acquitted in impeachment trial

In this image from video, Chief Justice of the United States John Roberts arrives for the vote in the impeachment trial against President Donald Trump in the Senate at the U.S. Capitol in Washington, Wednesday, Feb. 5, 2020. (Senate Television via AP)

WASHINGTON D.C. — As of February 5th, 2020, the Senate has officially voted on whether to remove President Donald Trump from the oval office.

The President was charged with two articles of impeachment. The first article was for abuse of power and the second article was for obstruction of Congress.

The Senate has found President Donald Trump NOT GUILTY for the first article of impeachment by a vote of 52-48.

Mitt Romney was reported to vote guilty for the first article of impeachment.

The Senate has found President Donald Trump NOT GUILTY for the second article of impeachment by a vote of 53-47.

With these votes counted, President Donald Trump has been acquitted for both articles of impeachment.