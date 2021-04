LAMAR, Mo. — Truman Day in Lamar is back on the calendar this year.

And next month’s return will feature something new. The fun takes place on Saturday, May 8th.

This year will feature a chance for people to ride in a hot-air balloon. The cost will be $10 per person and – weather permitting – rides will be available all day.

You can see what else is planned for Truman Day.