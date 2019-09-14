True Charity Initiative takes local approach to break poverty cycle

Public assistance for the less fortunate is funded and dispersed by the government. But, is there a better way to help get them off that assistance once and for all?

Members of the True Charity Initiative think local accountability is the key to breaking the cycle of poverty.

“We’re looking for privately funded, outcome driven, work or challenge-oriented charity,” explained Savannah Aleckson with True Charity. “We see a push for that and not just in Joplin — but ultimately ,we’re looking for some national momentum to see a big push towards effective compassion.”

And if the approach of requiring the less fortunate to work for what they need can be successful here, they believe it can work anywhere, including major metropolitan areas like Atlanta, where best-selling author Robert Lupton has been studying the problem.

“They’ve got it right philosophically, as well as practice,” said Lupton.

Lupton was the guest speaker at the first-ever True Charity Initiative “Charity Reinvented” workshop on the campus of MSSU.

“Obviously, there are emergencies that require crisis intervention, but most of the need, most of the poverty in our country is chronic need and that calls for a development approach — develop people’s capacity to help solve their own problems,” Lupton explained.

The True Charity Initiative is a program developed by James Whitford, Executive Director of Watered Gardens Ministries.