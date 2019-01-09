Truck possibly identified in Joplin home invasion

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

JASPER COUNTY, Mo. - A Joplin Police detective spotted a red Dodge Ram matching the description related to this morning’s home invasion.

Capt Trevor Duncan confirms with our Joplin News First reporter : “We arrested one male out of the truck for stolen property.” No one has been arrested related to the home invasion at this time.

Police say the truck was spotted by a JPD detective who was investigating an unrelated matter near Scotland on East 7th. The detective proceeded to follow the truck to a residence.

Joplin detectives then summoned assistance from the Missouri State Highway Patrol and Jasper County Sheriff’s Office and made one arrest. Finally, the truck was towed, but it’s still too early in the investigation to know if this is the truck they were seeking.

Previous story:

Police are searching for two men after an elderly woman is tied up and robbed in her Joplin home.

Just before 8:30 Wednesday morning, Joplin Police responded to the northeast part of downtown for an invasion and robbery. An older woman says two men had forced their way inside, tied her up, and took her valuables and her car. They then abandoned her car near by, and left in the vehicle they had arrived in.

Authorities are searching for a 5-foot-10 white male, with black hair, a small mustache, and wearing a ball cap with a brown or camouflage coat. The second suspect is described as a taller white male. The suspect's vehicle is a late 90's red Dodge Ram pickup with no license plates, two smaller doors in the back, and two or three stickers in the back window.

If you have any information, call 417-623-3131 extension 634 or 911.