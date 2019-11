NEOSHO, Mo. — Liberty Utilities crews are working a power outage in Neosho.

A truck has struck a pole affecting more than 200 customers, according to the Liberty Utilities outage map.

A portion of customers should expect power to return in the next 1.5 hours (by 8:30pm).

However, some customers will be without power until repairs are fully complete. That could last up to 6 hours.