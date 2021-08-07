Truck Club helps youth organization prepare for back-to-school

JOPLIN MO. – A local truck club is giving back to Big Brothers Big Sisters of Jasper & Newton Counties.

Saturday afternoon the Street Royalty Truck Club sponsored 18 kids in the program for school supplies.

The club had a truck and car show at Northpark Mall then took the kids shopping at Target.

“They got to pick out whatever they wanted. That was something that the truck group was adamant about. They wanted to provide the backpack that the kids wanted not necessarily what they could afford. And so they wanted to come and be hands on and help shop and pick out the coolest lunchbox,” said Tom Furrh, Executive Director of Big Brothers Big Sisters of Jasper & Newton Counties.

After shopping the kids went to Jefferson’s for free meals.