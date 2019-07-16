TROYBOY-Fundraiser for 10-year-old Lamar boy injured in ATV accident

Almost two week ago, Troy Onstott, 10, of Lamar was severely injured in an ATV accident. He remains in the hospital at Children’s Mercy rehabilitating from his injuries.

Jordan Maberry with State Farm Insurance has put together a fundraiser for the Onstott family that will be held all day and evening at Jeremy’s Creek (formerly Lamar Gold and Country Club) in Lamar.

There will be games, auctions, live music, hamburgers and hot dogs for lunch, and Metro BBQ for dinner.

The Lamar Metro Club will be serving dinner from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. The menu will include BBQ beef sandwiches, pork chop sandwiches, German potato salad, baked beans, and dessert. A suggested donation for the meal is $10.

The New Century Club will also hold a bean bag tournaments on the tennis courts. The entry free for a two person team is $25 and the tournament will begin a 7 p.m.

Additional donations can be made payable to “Troy Boy Benefit Account.” Mailed to State Farm, 1029 Gulf Street, Lamar, MO.