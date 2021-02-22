Trout Season to kick off March 1

by: Ryan Land

MISSOURI — It’s time to get those fishing poles set up and tackle boxes cleaned out.

Catch-and-keep trout fishing season in Missouri will officially kick-off next Monday morning at 6:30 – at Roaring River State Park in Cassville. All visitors will be encouraged to practice social distancing and wear face coverings when a six-foot distance from others isn’t possible.

Parks won’t have warming stations this year – and fish-cleaning stations will remain closed.

For information on opening day: https://mostateparks.com/TroutOpening2021

To obtain a Missouri state fishing permit online: https://mdc-web.s3licensing.com/

The Missouri Department of Conservation and Missouri State Parks are encouraging everyone to purchase their fishing permits early.

