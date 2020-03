MISSOURI — It was a busy start to trout season in Missouri, with Roaring River State Park attracting the biggest crowd in the state.

2,558 anglers showed up for the kick-off, topping totals at Bennett Spring State Park and Montauk State Park.

More than 7,300 people bought trout tags statewide, up 40% percent from 2019.

Sunday was the launch of catch-and-keep trout season, which runs through October 31st.