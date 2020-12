OTTAWA CO., Ok.– The Oklahoma Highway Patrol needs your help to solve a deadly crash in Wyandotte on Monday.

They say it happened around 7:45 just over a mile and a half Northeast of Wyandotte on OK-10.

A vehicle headed North swerved to miss a truck turning onto a county road and hit another vehicle headed South.

The two cars hit head on. Anyone with any information is being urged to call NE Communications Center at 918-627-3881.