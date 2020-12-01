Trooper named Missouri Employee of the Month for rescuing child abuse victim

ST. LOUIS – The Missouri Department of Publics Safety announced Monday the State’s November Employee of the Month is a Highway Patrol trooper that helped rescue a child abuse victim in May.

According to the department, Esteban M. Reynoso, a trooper in the Missouri State Highway Patrol’s Troop C, responded to a call for a pedestrian in a road at the end of his midnight shift.

He found a 12-year-old boy walking along the road in an area near the St. Charles , Warren County line.

As Reynoso spoke with the boy, he recognized inconsistencies in his story and several bruises on his body.

When the trooper asked if the boy had been abused, he initially denied it.

Reynoso used his Patrol’s Interdiction for the Protection of Children program training to help build trust with the boy and find that he was being physically abused.

The boy said his father and stepmother physically abused him and he escaped only because his parents had forgotten to handcuff him to his bed that day.

When Reynoso found the boy, he was malnourished and weighed just 76 pounds, about 45 pounds less than he had weighed four months earlier.

The boy received medical treatment for malnourishment.

The case was turned over to the Warren County Sheriff’s Office, who arrested the boy’s parents for felony child abuse.

More charges were issued against the father, including kidnapping.

“Trooper Reynoso utilized the Patrol’s Interdiction for the Protection of a Child training and demonstrated a commitment to protecting those who are vulnerable to abuse,” Department of Public Safety Director Sandy Karsten said. “Trooper Reynoso’s initial work was then thoroughly investigated by Warren County Sheriff’s Office to bring about justice for the child. This case is a great example of caring law enforcement officers working together to protect the public.”