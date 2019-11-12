Triple fatal fire in Clinton Missouri

CLINTON, Mo. (KOLR) – The Clinton Fire Department responded to a call around 2:21 a.m. that an apartment was on fire.

When crews arrived the fire was fully involved and coming through the roof and windows. Clinton Fire Department had it under control in 20 minutes.

There were three victims inside the apartment who died. The victims include a man who is about 45 -years -old, a 27-year-old woman, and a female child age 4 or 5.

The apartment building has 12 units. The unit that caught on fire was on the second floor and caused heavy damage. Clinton Fire Chief Leo Huff said three other units have damage from smoke or fire.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.