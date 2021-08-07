Tribe giving Oklahoma students free school supplies

WYANDOTTE, Ok – An Oklahoma tribe is making sure students in Wyandotte have everything they need to start the school year.

Saturday afternoon the Eastern Shawnee Tribe of Oklahoma held its annual Shawna Stovall Children’s back-to-school Pow-Wow CCDF.

Families drove through the parking lot of Bordertown casino to get free backpacks and school supplies.

With coronavirus cases rising the tribe held a drive-through backpack and supply drive instead of their usual Pow-Wow and dinner.

“We are a tribe that try to help the entire community not just our tribal citizens, but rather our entire community,” said Glenna J. Wallace, Chief of Eastern Shawnee Tribe of Oklahoma.

“It’s important because a lot of people struggle to get school supplies and backpacks. especially larger families and its something we can do and we really enjoy being able to help in that way,” said Diane Torres, Eastern Shawnee Tribe CCDF Program Director.

The tribe gave away 750 backpacks and 125 toddler backpacks along with t-shirts and toys.