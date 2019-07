MCDONALD COUNTY, Mo. – The trial is underway in the 2017 shooting of a Jasper County deputy.

A jury was selected and the prosecutor started presenting his case against E.F. Fitchpatrick.

Five detectives testified Monday, including Nolan Murray, the deputy shot while serving a drug search warrant at a Joplin motel on South Range Line.

Fitchpatrick is being tried in McDonald County on a change of venue.

The trial could wrap up as early as Tuesday or Wednesday.