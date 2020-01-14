Trial underway for Carthage man accused of shooting and killing his neighbor in 2016.

CARTHAGE, Mo. — The trial is underway for a Carthage man accused of shooting and killing his neighbor.

The prosecution has started presenting its case against 62 year old Ricky Marchbanks.

He’s accused of the 2016 murder of Jeremy Neeper of Carthage.

Police were first called to the home on the East side of Carthage about an argument between the two neighbors.

Marchbanks is accused of shooting at Neeper, who died from his injuries.

Authorities say he has admitted to the crime.

A defense attorney asked the judge to suppress that statement, a motion that was overruled.